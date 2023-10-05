Prosecution resists request for FIR copy in NewsClick Row case

On Thursday, the Delhi Police opposed the requests for a copy of the FIR submitted by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and the head of the human resources department, Amit Chakravarty. Both individuals were arrested in a case that involves charges under the anti-terror law UAPA. This arrest followed allegations that the news portal had received funds to disseminate pro-China propaganda.

During this legal proceeding, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur presided over the arguments. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava referred to a Supreme Court ruling to support his position. He argued that the accused should approach the police commissioner, who would then establish a committee to address their request. Shrivastava emphasized that the accused must adhere to the “step-by-step procedure” outlined by the apex court.

In this context, Shrivastava characterized the application made by the accused as “premature.” He contended that they could not directly approach the court and had to follow the prescribed procedure.

In summary, the Delhi Police opposed the request for a copy of the FIR by NewsClick’s founder and HR department head, citing the need for adherence to a specific legal procedure outlined by the Supreme Court.