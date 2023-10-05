Sikkim flash flood: 14 dead, 102 missing, including 23 soldiers

In the wake of a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood struck the Teesta river basin, resulting in a tragic loss of life and missing individuals. Fourteen people have lost their lives, and among the 102 individuals currently missing, 22 are army personnel. This devastating incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has left a profound impact on 22,034 people, with 2,011 people already rescued, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

To provide relief to the affected population, the state government has established 26 relief camps across the four impacted districts. Notably, Gangtok district houses 1,025 people in eight relief camps, while the specific count in the remaining 18 relief camps is not immediately available. The flash flood, resulting from the Teesta River’s inundation caused by the Lhonak Lake cloudburst, led to the destruction of 11 bridges in the state, with eight in Mangan district alone. Furthermore, water pipelines, sewage lines, and a total of 277 houses, both makeshift and concrete structures, have been devastated in the affected areas.

Chungthang town bore the brunt of the flood, with 80% of it suffering severe damage. The vital NH-10, considered the lifeline of the state, incurred extensive damage at multiple locations. The SSDMA reported casualties in different districts, with seven people losing their lives in Pakyong, four in Mangan, and three in Gangtok. Among the 102 individuals missing, 59 are from Pakyong, including army personnel, and the others are distributed across Gangtok, Mangan, and Namchi. Additionally, 26 people sustained injuries in this tragic event.