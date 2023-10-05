Sikkim Flash Flood Claims 14 Lives, 100+ Missing, 14 Bridges Wiped Out

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, leading to the loss of at least 14 lives and leaving over 100 people missing. Among the missing are 22 army personnel. According to officials, all 10 identified casualties were civilians, including three individuals whose bodies were found in north Bengal. One of the 23 army personnel initially reported missing was later rescued. The situation was exacerbated by the release of water from the Chungthang dam.

The flood has left over 3,000 tourists stranded in different parts of Sikkim, and several workers employed at the Teesta Stage III dam in Chungthang found themselves trapped in the dam’s tunnels.

The damage to road infrastructure has been extensive, with 14 bridges collapsing, including nine under the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and five owned by the state government. The vital National Highway-10, the main link between Sikkim and the rest of the country, suffered significant damage. A flood alert has been issued for North Bengal and Bangladesh, through which the Teesta River flows.

To address the shortage of essentials in Sikkim, the state government has decided to construct a Bailey bridge with assistance from the Army and NHIDCL.

Scores of people remain missing and injured in different districts of Sikkim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to offer support in the face of this natural calamity.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam caused a sudden surge in water levels downstream, with 22 army personnel reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged. Communication disruptions have hindered contact between these personnel and their families.

In response to the disaster, schools in several districts will remain closed until October 8. Relief camps have been set up to accommodate those displaced by the flood, and the government is actively mobilizing resources to address the immediate challenges posed by this calamity.

In addition to Sikkim, downstream areas in North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts, have been severely affected by the swollen Teesta River, prompting rescue efforts and relief camps set up by the West Bengal government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reported that 10,000 people have been rescued and housed in 190 relief camps across nine districts in the state.