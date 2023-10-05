Supreme Court denies bail for 1998 Coimbatore blasts convicts

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected the bail petitions of several individuals convicted in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts case. The court emphasized the severity of their actions, which resulted in the loss of 58 lives, deeming it “unforgivable.” These convicts, who claimed to have spent more than two decades in prison, sought bail, but the court, led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, firmly stated that bail was not an option for those involved in such a “atrocious” incident.

The convicts had approached the apex court to challenge the Madras High Court’s decision to uphold their convictions and sentences, with the case scheduled for the first week of February 2024.

During the hearing, one of the advocates representing the convicts argued for bail, citing that they had already served around 25 years of life imprisonment. In response, the bench, which also included Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, inquired about the number of casualties in the serial blasts. Learning that 58 people had lost their lives, the court asserted, “They have been convicted for something in which 58 people had died.” The bench made it clear that bail was not an option, considering the heinous nature of the crime.

The state’s counsel pointed out that aside from the significant loss of life, the actions of the convicts had caused irreparable damage to the city, further emphasizing the gravity of their deeds. The Supreme Court, taking into account the nature of the crime, dismissed the bail applications, firmly stating, “Look at what you have done. The nature of the crime is an important factor (in granting bail).”