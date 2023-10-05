Suspected tiger attack in UP results in man’s death

In the Dudhwa buffer zone, near the Belrayan range forests, a tragic discovery was made on Thursday as the mutilated body of a 40-year-old man was found. Local authorities suspect that a tiger may have been responsible for this grim incident. The victim, identified as Sukhai and a resident of Katthauha village, was discovered in a field late in the evening on Wednesday. The presence of large cat pugmarks near the body, along with the nature of the attack and the condition of the body, led forest officials to conclude that Sukhai had fallen victim to a tiger.

Bhupendra Singh, the Belrayan Forest range officer, has assured that compensation will be provided to the victim’s family once the postmortem report is available. Padhuva Police Station’s in-charge, Hanumant Lal Tiwari, informed the media that the man had gone to his field to gather fodder when the attack occurred. Concerned for his well-being, his family members and fellow villagers initiated a search for him in the fields, which ultimately led to the discovery of his lifeless body.

This unfortunate incident underscores the potential dangers faced by residents in areas where humans and wildlife coexist, particularly in regions inhabited by tigers.