The Drew Barrymore Show is making headlines again as it prepares for its fourth season

The Drew Barrymore Show is once again making headlines as it gears up for its fourth season. However, three Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers, namely Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe, have made the decision not to resume their previous roles on the show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

When Barrymore initially announced the return of her show for its fourth season without its striking WGA writers, it drew criticism. This choice sparked a wave of backlash and led to guest cancellations. Critics argued that it conveyed a message that unionized writers were not being properly valued.

White, Kinon, and Koe, who held the title of co-head writer and had been with the show since its inception, were vocal in their protest. They staged a picket outside the show’s Manhattan studio, holding signs advocating for union labor and expressing their disappointment at not being officially informed about the show’s return.

The Writers Guild of America strike, which commenced in July, brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, with writers demanding fair contracts and improved working conditions. For White, Kinon, and Koe, standing by their union was of paramount importance, and they believed that their protest was a way to champion their cause.

Following the conclusion of the WGA strike, the show’s production team initiated the process of interviewing new writers to fill the void left by the departing co-head writers. White, Kinon, and Koe made the choice not to rejoin the show.