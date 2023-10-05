Uganda Airlines to begin operations in India

Mumbai: The national air carrier of the Uganda, Uganda Airlines will begin operations in India. The air carrier will operate a direct flight service connecting Entebbe city in Uganda to Mumbai. The service will begin from October 7.

The thrice-a-week service will be conducted using a wide-body Airbus A330-800 neo aircraft, offering a three-class configuration. This includes 20 seats in business class, 28 in premium economy, and 210 seats in economy.

“Uganda Airlines will conduct flights from Entebbe to Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with return flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The direct route between Entebbe and Mumbai marks Uganda Airlines’ second international route, following its service to Dubai. It is also the twelfth destination added to the air carrier’s network. Uganda Airlines currently offers flight services to a range of destinations, including Dubai, Johannesburg, Bujumbura, Nairobi, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Kinshasa, and Mogadishu.