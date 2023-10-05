UGC-NET 2023 Exams: Dec 6-22 Dates, Apply by Oct 28

The UGC-NET (National Eligibility Test) for 2023, facilitating Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor appointments in educational institutions, is scheduled from December 6 to 22. Interested candidates must submit their online applications by 5 pm on October 28.

Candidates from various categories have different application fees. As per the official notice, candidates from backward or economically weak sections pay Rs 600, while those from scheduled, differently abled, and transgender communities pay Rs 325. Additionally, GST and bank charges apply.

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application, which can be done through the official websites https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

Notably, scheduled and backward category candidates must clear either the UGC-NET or CSIR-NET to access national fellowships set aside for them.

To be eligible for the UGC-NET, candidates can choose from 83 subjects, including humanities, sciences, and the Indian Knowledge System. They need a Master’s degree with 55% marks, although this requirement reduces to 50% for specific categories. Final-year students are also eligible to apply.

The age limit for JRF is 30 years as of December 1, 2023. However, it extends to 35 years for specific categories and female applicants. There is no upper age limit for those applying for the Assistant Professor role.

It’s essential to note that eligibility for the Assistant Professor role alone won’t grant JRF eligibility, but those with JRF eligibility can apply for Assistant Professor positions.

The UGC-NET, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a computer-based test comprising two papers, each lasting three hours. The first paper focuses on teaching and research aptitude, logic, general knowledge, idea absorption, and multidimensional thinking. The second paper covers the candidate’s chosen subject and consists of 100 questions, totaling 200 marks, with no negative marking.

Candidates must score at least a combined 40% to be eligible, with a lower cutoff of 35% for specified categories. Six percent of candidates in each category who attempt both papers will become eligible for Assistant Professor appointments, following Central Government reservation norms.

For comprehensive exam details, consult the information bulletin on the official website. For further assistance, contact 011-40759000 or email [email protected]. Candidates are also advised to download the SANDES mobile app for regular test updates.