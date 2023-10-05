When to watch the Draconid meteor shower

The supermoons of 2023 have come and gone, but there are still plenty of celestial events to enjoy in our night sky. This week, we have the Draconid meteor shower to look forward to.

In contrast to many other meteor showers, the Draconids can be seen during the evening hours rather than the early morning.

This meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, occurs when Earth passes through the remnants left behind by Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which was discovered by Michel Giacobini in 1900. This relatively small comet is only about 1.24 miles wide and orbits the Sun approximately every 6.6 years.

Anna Gammon-Ross, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, explained to Metro UK that the Draconid meteor shower derives its name from the constellation Draco, which means “dragon” in Latin. She noted, “This is because, although meteors can be seen all over the sky, they all appear to emerge or radiate from a single point within this constellation.”

The Draconid meteor shower occurs when the debris from Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner burns up in Earth’s atmosphere. According to Anna, this debris disintegrates at an altitude of around 50 miles above the Earth’s surface, posing no danger.

Meteor showers, or shooting stars, happen when particles as tiny as a grain of sand burn up upon entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Any larger debris that survives the fiery descent and reaches the Earth’s surface is referred to as a meteorite.

While the Draconid meteor shower may not be the most prolific shower of the year, it stands out because it has been known to produce meteor storms, during which observers can witness over a thousand meteors.

For those interested in watching the Draconid meteor shower in 2023, it will be visible from Friday, October 6, to Tuesday, October 10. The optimal time for viewing will be around 8 pm on Sunday, October 8, in the northwest part of the sky.

To increase your chances of spotting meteors, seek out a dark area with clear skies and allow approximately 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Skywatchers looking to observe for an extended period can find a comfortable place to lie down.

If you happen to miss the Draconids meteor shower, don’t worry, as the Orionids are currently active and will peak on October 21 and 22. This meteor shower is caused by debris from the famous Halley’s Comet.