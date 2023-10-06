Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian medal winners

Hangzhou: India have so far won 88 medals (21 gold, 32 silver and 35 bronze) at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. This is India’s biggest-ever medal haul at the Asian Games. This edition has also seen India’s biggest-ever gold medal haul at the Asian Games. India have won medals in Athletics, equestrian, shooting, cricket, tennis, and sailing among other sports.

1. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team:The shooting team, comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey bagged the silver medal after finishing second Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event. They finished with a total score of 1886.

2. Rowing, Men’s Doubles Sculls:The pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28.18s.

3. Rowing, Men’s Pair:The duo of Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav helped India finish third, bagging a bronze medal, with a timing of 6:50.41.

4. Rowing, Men’s Eight:Continuing a medal rush in rowing, India bagged another silver medal, this time in the Men’s Eight event.

5. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual: Ramita Jindal, having clinched a silver medal in the women’s team event, bagged a bronze medal in the individual event in the 10m Air Rifle category with a cumulative score of 230.1

6. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team: In what turned out to be a ‘world record’ performance, the trio of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games. With a cumulative score of 1893.7 points, they broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

7. Rowing, Men’s Coxless Four: The quartet of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit and Ashish Kumar clinched the third spot in the Men’s Four event with a timing of 6:10.81.

8. Rowing, Men’s Quadruple Sculls: India win Bronze in Rowing as the quartet of Satnam, Parminder, Jakar and Sukhmeet finish 3rd with a timing of 6:08.61 mins in final.

9. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual:Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who combined with two others to earn India its first gold medal of the Asian Games in the team event, bagged a bronze medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

10. Shooting, Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team: The trio of Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu earned India a Bronze medal in the event with a total score of 1718.

11. Indian Women’s Cricket Team: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to help India clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

12. Sailing, Girls’s Dinghy: Sailor Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA 4 category, secured a silver medal. It was the nation’s first medal in Sailing at the 2023 Asian Games.

13. Sailing, Men’s Windsurfer RS:X: Eabad Ali got India its second medal in surfing at the 2023 Asian games, as he finished in the bronze medal spot at men’s windsurfer RS:X event with a net score of 52 points.

14. Equestrian, Team Dressage: The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned Inda a gold medal in Equestrian team event, first in 41 years. They claimed top podium spot with a timing of 209.205

15. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: Trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra earn India silver medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Team event. They aggregated an overall score of 1764, nine behind China who took the gold.

16. Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Team: The trident of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan clinches gold medal in Women’s 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

17. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: Ashi Chouksey settled for bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position individual event, with a total score of 451.9.

18. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. The previous record was 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, set in Baku this year.

19. Shooting, Men’s Skeet Team: The trio of Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet earned India a bronze medal in Men’s Skeet Shooting Team event, with a total points tally of 355.

20. Sailing, Men’s ILCA 7 event: Vishnu Saravanan earned India a bronze medal in sailing with a net score of 34, one more than the silver medallist Ha Jeemin of South Korea.

21. Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Individual: India’s Esha Singh managed to claim the second spot in the women’s 25m Pistol Individual final, aggregating a score of 34, 4 behind the winner from China. In the same event, Manu Bhaker finished 5th.

22. Shooting, Men’s Skeet Individual: India’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka bagged a silver medal, scoring 58/60 in the Men’s Skeet Individual final. He lost to Kuwait’s shooter who equalled the World Record by shooting perfect 60/60.

23. Wushu, Women’s 60kg: After assuring India of a silver medal in Wushu, 60 kg category, Roshibina Devi couldn’t bag the elusive gold medal, losing to a Chinese opponent in the final.

24. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team:Continuing the shooters prolific journey in the Asian Games, the trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men’s 10m Team event.

25. Equestrian, Equestrian Dressage Individual: India’s Anush Agarwalla created history as he became the first-ever athlete from the country to win a medal in Equestrian Individual event.

26. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team: Trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju clinched a silver medal with the final score of 1731.

27. Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: The trident of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale broke world record as they clinched gold medal in Men’s 50m Rifle Team event with a score of 1769.

28. Tennis, Men’s Doubles:Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni beaten 4-6, 4-6 by Chinese Taipei duo in men’s doubles final. They bowed out with silver medal.

29. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual: India’s Palak bagged gold medal with Asian Games record in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual final. She aggregated a total score of 242.1.

30. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual: India’s Esha Singh secured silver medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual final. She aggregated a total score of 239.7.

31. Squash, Women’s Team: The Trio of Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh were beaten in the Women’s Team semi-final, hence bowing out with a bronze medal.

32. Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continued his prolific run, clinching another silver medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. He aggregated a total score of 459.7, 0.9 behind the gold medal-winner.

33. Athletics, Women’s Category: Shot-putter Kiran Baliyan won a bronze medal with a best throw of 17.36. This is also India’s first athletics medal at Asian Games 2023.

34. Shooting, 10 m air pistol mixed team:Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS faltered towards the end to let gold slip out of their hands in the 10m air pistol mixed team but the silver took India’s medal count from the shooting range to 19 at the Asian Games.

35. Tennis, Mixed doubles final: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale claimed mixed doubles gold with 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 win over Chinese Taipei.

36. Squash, Men’s Team final:Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal and Mahesh Mangaonkar helped India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the summit clash. Harinderpal Singh Sandhu was also in the team but didn’t play the final.

37. Athletics, Men’s 10000m Race: India’s long-distance runner Kartik Kumar won a silver with a personal best timing of 28:15.38s.

38. Athletics, Men’s 10000m Race: India’s long-distance runner Gulveer Singh won a bronze with a personal best timing of 28:17.21s.

39. Golf, Women’s Individual:India’s Aditi Ashok won silver medal. She finished the competition with a score of 17 under.

40. Shooting, Women’s Trap Team: India’s women’s trap team, consisting of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak won silver medal, with a score of 337.

41. Shooting, Men’s Trap Team: India’s men’s trap team of Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman won gold medal, with the Asian Games record score of 361.

42. Shooting, Men’s Trap Individual: India’s Kynan Darius Chenai bagged a bronze medal in the Men’s Trap-50 Individual final with a score of 32/40. His compatriot Zoravar Singh Sandhu finished 5th.

43. Athletics, Men’s Shot Put Final: India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold medal in men’s shot put final with a distance of 20.36m.

44. Athletics, 3000m Men’s Steeplechase Final: India’s Avinash Sable won gold medal in 3000m men’s steeplechase final. He recorded a timing of 8:19:50.

45. Boxing, Women’s 50kg Semi-Final: Nikhat Zareen bowed out of women’s 50kg boxing with a bronze medal after losing in the semi-final match.

46. Athletics, Women’s 1500m: Harmilan Bains won a silver medal for India after finishing the race with a timing of 4:12.74.

47. Athletics, Men’s 1500m: Ajay Kumar Saroj won a silver medal with a timing of 3:38.94.

48. Athletics, Men’s 1500m: Jinson Johnson registered a time of 3:39.74 to clinch a bronze medal.

49. Long Jump: Murali Sreesankar won a silver medal in the men’s event with a best jump of 8.19m.

50. Women’s Heptathlon: Nandini Agasara has clinched a bronze medal. She finished with an overall total of 5712 points, which is her new personal best.

51. Women’s Discus Throw: India’s Seema Punia won a bronze medal with a best throw of 58.62m.

52. Women’s 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji’s bronze medal in the event was upgraded to silver after China’s Wu Yanni, who finished at the second spot, was disqualified.

53. Badminton, Men’s Team Event: The Indian men’s badminton team ended its campaign with a silver medal after losing to China in the final.

54. Roller Skating, Women’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay:Earning India’s first medal of the day, the women’s roller skating team bagged bronze in the women’s speed skating 3000m relay event with a tally of 4:34.861.

55. Roller Skating, Men’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay:The women’s roller skating team bagged bronze in the men’s speed skating 3000m relay event with a tally of 4:10.128.

56. Table Tennis, Women’s Doubles: India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost the women’s doubles semi-final against North Korea, yet created history by winning the country’s first table tennis medal (bronze) in women’s doubles event

57. Athletics, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase:India’s Parul Chaudhary secured the silver medal in women’s 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 9:27.63 seconds

58. Athletics, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase:India’s Priti Lamba finished on the podium in the same race by winning the bronze medal clocking a personal best 9:43.32 seconds

59. Athletics, Women’s Long Jump:Ancy Sojan Edappilly bagged the silver medal in women’s long jump. She registered her personal best of 6.63m

60. Athletics, Mixed Team Relay:India clinched a silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event after the Sri Lankan team got disqualified for lane infringement. Initially, India claimed the third spot.

61. Canoe, Men’s Double 1000m:India’s Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam clinched a historic bronze medal in men’s canoe double 1000m event. The Indian duo finished with a timing of 3:53.329.

62. Boxing, Women’s 54kg:The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Preeti suffered a 0-5 defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the women’s 54kg semifinal.

63. Athletics, Women’s 400m Hurdles:Vithya Ramraj clinched the bronze medal in Women’s 400m Hurdles with a timing of 55.68.

64. Athletics, Men’s Triple Jump:India’s Praveen Chithravel won bronze in men’s triple jump at Asian Games 2023 with his best attempt being 16.68m.

65. Athletics, Women’s 5000m:India’s Parul Chaudhary won gold medal with a time of 15:14.75.

66. Athletics, Men’s 800m:Mohammed Afsal won silver with a timing of 1:48.43.

67. Athletics, Decathlon:Tejaswin Shankar won silver medal with 7666 points.

68. Athletics, Javelin Throw: Annu Rani won gold medal with a best throw of 62.92m.

69. Boxing, Men’s +92kg: Narender went down to Kazakhstani boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the men’s +92kg semi-final to end his campaign with a bronze.

70. Athletics, Race Walk: India’s Ram Baboo and Manju Rani finished 3rd, clinching bronze medal in mixed team 35km Race Walk event.

71. Archery, Mixed Doubles:India’s Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched archery’s first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, beating the South Korean pair 159-158 in the final.

72. Squash, Mixed Doubles:India’s Anahat Singh, Abhay Sing lose squash mixed doubles semi-final against Malaysia to bow out with a bronze medal.

73. Boxing, Women’s 57kg:Indian boxer Parveen Hooda lost the women’s 54-57kg women’s boxing semi-final against a pugilist from Chinese Taipei to settle for a bronze medal.

74. Boxing, Women’s 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain went down fighting to China’s Qian Li in Women’s 75kg final, and bowed out with a silver medal.

75. Sunil Kumar, greco-roman wrestling: Sunil Kumar won India’s first Greco Roman medal at the Asian Games in 13 years, bagging a bronze in the 87kg category

76. Women’s 4x400m relay team: The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team featuring Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan won the silver medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games

77. Avinash Sable, men’s 5000m: Avinash Sable clinched a silver in the men’s 5000m, his second medal at the 19th Asian Games

78. Harmilan Bains, women’s 800m: Harmilan Bains clinched another silver in athletics after finishing second in the women’s 800m final

79. Neeraj Chopra, men’s javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra lived up to the expectations to win the gold at the Asian games

80. Kishore Jena, men’s javelin throw: Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal

81. Men’s 4x400m relay team: The quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh broke the national record to clinch India’s 18th gold in the Asian Games

82. Archery, Women’s Compound Team:The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parnee Kaur defeated Chinese Taipei trident in the final to clinch gold medal. India secured a 130-129 victory over their opponents in the gold medal match.

83. Squash, Mixed Doubles:The pair of Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Singh clinched gold medal in the mixed doubles squash final, beating Malaysia 2-0.

84. Archery, Men’s Compound Team: The Indian archery compound men’s team featuring Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar sealed a gold medal. The trio of Ojas, Abhishek, and Prathamesh sealed the gold after beating South Korea.

85. Squash, Men’s singles:Saurav Ghosal settled for men’s singles silver as Indian squash players recorded their best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

86. Wrestling, Women’s wrestling:Teen sensation Antim Panghal humbled Tokyo Olympics medallist Bolortuya Bat-Ochir 3-1 to win a bronze medal in women’s wretsling 53kg.

87. Archery, Women’s Recurve Team:India’s Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur win bronze medal in the Recurve Archery Women’s team event, outscoring Vietnam 6-2.

88. Badminton, Men’s Singles:India’s HS Prannoy lost men’s singles semi-final to Li Shifeng, bowing out with a bronze medal.