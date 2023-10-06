Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s recurve archery team secures bronze medal

Hangzhou: Indian women’s recurve archery team secured bronze medal at the Asian Games. The Indian team of Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur thus ended the 13-year long wait for a medal in recurve section. The Indian team defeated Do Thi Anh Nguyet, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and Hoang Phuong Thao of Vietnam by ‘6-2 (56-52, 55-56, 57-50, 51-48)’.

This was India’s first medal in the Olympic category at the Asian Games since Guangzhou 2010. The last time India had won a medal in recurve category at the Asian Games was in 2010 when they bagged an individual silver, and team bronze medals in men’s and women’s team events.

For India, this was their record seventh medal overall in archery at the ongoing Asian Games. They have already won three team gold medals in compound, mixed, women’s and men’s sections.