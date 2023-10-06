Colleague opens fire and detonates grenades, injuring three officers in J-K’s Rajouri camp

In Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a distressing incident occurred where at least five army personnel, including three officers, sustained injuries. The cause of the injuries was an officer, reportedly of the rank of a major, who initiated gunfire and detonated grenades within a camp. This disturbing incident unfolded during a shooting practice session. The major began firing on fellow colleagues without any apparent provocation. He then sought refuge in the camp’s armory, where he proceeded to throw grenades at superiors who approached in an attempt to persuade his surrender.

This tense situation persisted for nearly eight hours before the officers managed to subdue the major within the armory. The incident took place at the Neeli post near Thanamandi in the district. As a precautionary measure, the army evacuated a nearby village in close proximity to the armory.

The army’s official statement, however, initially described the officer’s injury as a possible grenade accident at a post in Rajouri, stating that the officer had been evacuated and was in stable condition. Nevertheless, sources indicate that the incident unfolded during ongoing firing practice sessions at the camp and the accused officer unexpectedly opened fire on colleagues and subordinates.

The major’s actions resulted in the injury of three officers, with the second-in-command of the unit in critical condition. Two additional soldiers were also injured during the indiscriminate firing. The accused officer was eventually overpowered around 11 pm. The incident was later clarified by the Jammu-based defense PRO as an unfortunate internal incident within the camp, not a terrorist attack.