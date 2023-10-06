Dates of Dubai Shopping Festival announced

Dubai: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced the dates of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be held from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE announces 50% discount on municipal fines

The 29th edition of DSF will feature live music performances from international as well as regional musicians and speakers, basketball competitions, talks, exclusive shopping and a variety of art installations. The festival will also feature Earthsoul Fest for the eco-conscious and comedy shows headlined by A-list comedians, plus an exciting roster of concerts featuring headline artists, including Kazim Al Saher, Omar Khairat, Najwa Karam, George Wassouf, and Majid Al Mohandis.