Indian Railways extends services of 90 trains, increases frequency of 12 trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has extended the services of 90 trains. The national transporter also increased the frequency of 12 train services. The speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the ‘superfast’ category of trains.

According to Indian Railways, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani (20501/02) has been diverted via Malda and Bhagalpur.

In the new timetable of the Indian Railways, some train services in South Eastern Railway have been revised to improve their punctuality. The Indian Railway also decided to run some special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

