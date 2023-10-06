Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Imprisoned Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi in 2023

In a historic moment, Narges Mohammadi, a prominent Iranian women’s rights advocate, was announced as the laureate of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on a Friday that will be forever etched in the annals of peace and justice. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, in a solemn citation, declared, “The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize is conferred upon Narges Mohammadi for her unwavering commitment to battling the oppression of women in Iran and her relentless advocacy for the universal rights and freedoms of all individuals.”

Narges Mohammadi’s dedication to human rights has made her a beacon of hope in Iran and beyond. She has passionately campaigned for women’s rights and fervently worked towards the abolition of the death penalty. Her activism has come at a great personal cost, as she currently finds herself behind bars in Tehran’s Evin Prison, where her sentences cumulatively total approximately 12 years of imprisonment. These convictions have been meted out under various charges, including the dissemination of state-deemed propaganda.

Moreover, Narges Mohammadi holds the esteemed position of deputy head at the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organization founded and led by Shirin Ebadi, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate of 2003. Her tireless efforts align with the very principles Alfred Nobel envisioned when he established these awards in his 1895 will.

In a historic context, Mohammadi becomes the 19th woman to be bestowed with the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in its 122-year history, following in the footsteps of Maria Ressa from the Philippines, who jointly received the accolade with Russia’s Dmitry Muratov in 2021. The Nobel Peace Prize, with a substantial value of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1 million), will be officially presented in Oslo on December 10, coinciding with the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s passing, commemorating his enduring legacy of promoting peace and humanity through these illustrious awards.