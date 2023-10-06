Reserve Bank of India keeps GDP growth rate unchanged

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee on Friday decided to keep the FY24 GDP projection at 6.5%. It also kept the inflation projection unchanged at 5.4% for 2023-24. The RBI MPC also kept the SDF unchanged at 6.25% and MSF and Bank Rates maintained at 6.75%. The SDF is the lower band of the interest rate corridor, while the MSF is the upper band.

RBI also decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.5%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank. This is the fourth time in a row that the central bank has paused the key interest rates. The central bank had hiked the key lending rates six times earlier.

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds. Usually authorities use this key lending rate as a weapon to combat inflation. If inflation rises, then apex banks increase repo rate as this acts as a disincentive for banks to borrow from the central bank. This ultimately reduces the money supply in the economy and thus helps in reducing inflation.

The central bank takes the contrary position in the event of a fall in inflationary pressures. Repo and reverse repo rates form a part of the liquidity adjustment facility.