Sikkim Flash Flood Claims 21 Lives, Nearly 100 Still Missing

The toll from the devastating flash flood in Sikkim has tragically risen to 21, with continued efforts from Army and NDRF teams to search for those still missing. Chief Minister P S Tamang provided an update, stating, “Of the 23 army personnel who were missing from Burdang area, the bodies of seven have been recovered from different areas downstream while one was rescued and the search is on for 15 missing jawans.”

This calamity struck after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered the flash flood, leaving a total of 103 people, including the missing jawans, unaccounted for. According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), over 22,000 people have been affected, with 2,411 individuals evacuated to relief camps.

The flash flood, resulting from the Teesta River’s surge due to the cloudburst, wreaked havoc, destroying 13 bridges, with significant damage in Mangan district, Gangtok, and Namchi. Civilian casualties were reported in various areas, including six in Gangtok, and four each in Mangan and Pakyong.

Chungthang town suffered the most, with 80 percent of it severely affected. The crucial NH-10, lifeline of the state, also suffered extensive damage. Search and rescue operations continue for the 15 missing army personnel downstream near Teesta barrage, utilizing tracker dogs and special radars.

In the midst of these challenges, efforts are underway to evacuate the 1,471 stranded tourists in Lachen, Laching, and Chungthang areas, with the improving weather offering a window of opportunity for helicopter evacuations.

As agencies assess the damage and plan road connectivity restoration, a glimmer of hope emerges with the restoration of a single lane for vehicular traffic between Singtam and Burdang, indicating progress amidst the recovery and rescue efforts.