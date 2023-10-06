DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Speed reduction announced on key road in UAE

Oct 6, 2023, 03:59 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has announced speed reduction on a key road in the emirate. Speed limit  has been reduced to 80 km/hr on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road.

The authority has asked drivers to be careful of the low horizontal visibility due to fog and has called on motorists to adhere to signs and electronic directional boards.

