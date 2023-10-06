Tragic Discovery: Indian-Origin Family of 4 Found Deceased in New Jersey

In a heartbreaking incident, an Indian-origin family of four has been discovered deceased in New Jersey, with authorities suspecting a tragic case of murder-suicide, according to local police. Plainsboro police officers responded to a welfare check request on Wednesday evening and found the family lifeless at their residence, as reported by County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The victims have been identified as Tej Pratap Singh, 43, Sonal Parihar, 42, along with their 10-year-old son and six-year-old daughter. While Ciccone did not disclose the specific cause of death, it was reported that gunshot wounds had been ruled out by a spokesperson from her office. Ciccone stated, “This tragedy remains under investigation, and autopsies are being performed today,” during a press briefing on Thursday.

Plainsboro Mayor Peter Cantu expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, stating, “What happened in our community is beyond comprehension. We are saddened by this tragic event.” Meanwhile, unnamed law enforcement sources, as reported by WABC TV, indicated that the man might have killed his family before taking his own life.

Outside the family’s home, grieving relatives gathered and shared their disbelief with WCBS TV, emphasizing that the parents had appeared to be a contented couple. The station also noted that both individuals were employed in the information technology sector, with one of them working in human resources. This heartbreaking incident has left the community in shock and mourning.