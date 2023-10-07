Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s cricket team wins gold medal

Hangzhou: The Indian men’s cricket team bagged the gold medal on its Asian Games debut today. India won the top spot as final match between India and Afghanistan was called off due to rain.

Afghanistan were 112 for 5 in 18.2 overs when rain halted the match at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field. The match could not resume and the match referee from Sri Lanka Graeme Labrooy abandoned the match.

Earlier Indian women’s cricket team had won the gold medal.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 112/5 in 18.2 overs (Shahidullah 49 not out) vs India. (Match abandoned)