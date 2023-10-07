Asian Games 2023: Sports-wise list of medals India won

Hangzhou: Team India has already won 100 medals (25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze) at the Asian Games 2023. 7 more medals are assured – compound archery (3), kabaddi (2), men’s cricket (1) and badminton (1). All the finals in these events will happen on Saturday.

This is India’s biggest-ever medal haul at the Asian Games. This edition has also seen India’s biggest-ever gold medal haul at the Asian Games. India have won medals in Athletics, equestrian, shooting, cricket, tennis, and sailing among other sports.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Updated list of Indian medal winners

Shooting: 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze Medals

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle team – Silver

Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle- Bronze

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men’s 10m air rifle team – Gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 10m air rifle – Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team – Bronze

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 25m Rifle 3 Positions Team – Silver

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Women’s 25m Pistol Team – Gold

Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Gold

Ashi Chouksey, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Bronze

Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet, Men’s Skeet Team – Bronze

Esha Singh, Women’s 25m Pistol Individual – Silver

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men’s Skeet Individual – Silver

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Gold

Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team – Gold

Palak, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual Final – Gold

Esha Singh, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual Final – Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final – Silver

Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event – Silver

Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman, Men’s Trap Team – Gold

Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak, Women’s Trap Team – Silver

Kynan Darius Chenai, Men’s Trap-50 Individual -Bronze

Rowing: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s lightweight double sculls – Silver

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men’s pair – Bronze

Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men’s eight – Silver

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men’s four – Bronze

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men’s quadruple – Bronze

Cricket: 1 Gold Medal

Indian cricket team in Women’s T20 cricket – Gold

Sailing: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

Neha Thakur in Sailing, Women’s Dinghy ILCA4 – Silver

Eabad Ali in Sailing, Men’s Windsurfer RS:X – Bronze

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Sailing ILCA7 – Bronze

Equestrian: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Medal

Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti in Team Dressage Equestrian – Gold

Anush Agarwalla, Equestrian Individual Dressage – Bronze

Wushu: 1 Silver Medal

Roshibina Devi in Women’s 60kg – Silver

Tennis: 1 Gold Medal, 1 Silver Medals

Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna, Mixed Doubles – Gold

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, Men’s Doubles – Silver

Squash: 2 Gold Medal, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu – Gold

Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna, Women’s Team Squash – Bronze

Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Mixed Doubles Squash – Bronze

Dipika Pallikal, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, Mixed Doubles- Gold

Saurav Ghosal, men’s singles- Silver

Athletics: 6 Gold Medals, 14 Silver Medals, 9 Bronze Medals

Kartik Kumar, Men’s 10000m – Silver

Gulveer Singh, Men’s 10000m – Bronze

Kiran Baliyan, Women’s Shot put – Bronze

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men’s Shout put – Gold

Avinash Sable, 3000m Men’s Steeplechase – Gold

Harmilan Bains, Women’s 1500m – Silver

Ajay Kumar Saroj, Men’s 1500m – Silver

Jinson Johnson, Men’s 1500m – Bronze

Murali Sreesankar, Long jump – Silver

Nandidi Agasara, Women’s Heptathlon – Bronze

Seema Punia, Women’s Discus Throw – Bronze

Jyothi Yarraji, Women’s 100m Hurdles – Silver

4x400m mixed relay – Silver

Ancy Sojan Edappilly, Women’s long jump- Silver

Parul Chaudhary, Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Silver

Priti Lamba, Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze

Parul Chaudhary, Women’s 5000m- Gold

Annu Rani, Women’s Javelin Throw- Gold

Mohammed Afsal, Men’s 800m- Silver

Tejaswin Shankar, Men’s Decathlon- Silver

Vithya Ramraj, Women’s 400m Hurdles – Bronze

Praveen Chithravel, Men’s Triple Jump – Bronze

Ram Baboo and Manju Rani, Mixed Team 35km Race Walk – Bronze

Women’s 4x400m relay team:Silver

Avinash Sable, men’s 5000m:Silver

Harmilan Bains, women’s 800m: Silver

Neeraj Chopra, men’s javelin throw:Gold

Kishore Jena, men’s javelin throw:Silver

Men’s 4x400m relay team:Gold

Golf: 1 Silver Medal

Aditi Ashok, Women’s Individual Event – Silver

Boxing: 1 Silver, 4 Bronze Medals

Nikhat Zareen, Women’s 50kg Semi-final – Bronze

Preeti, Women’s 54kg semi-final – Bronze

Narender, Men’s Boxing +92kg – Bronze

Parveen Hooda, Women’s Boing 57kg – Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain, Women’s 75kg -Silver

Badminton: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medals

Men’s Team – Silver

Men’s Singles, HS Prannoy – Bronze

Roller Skating: 2 Bronze Medals

Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj, Women’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team – Bronze

Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikrant Ingale, Men’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team – Bronze

Table Tennis: 1 Bronze Medal

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Women’s Doubles Table Tennis -Bronze

Canoe: 1 Bronze Medal

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m – Bronze

Archery: 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, Mixed Team Compound Final – Gold

Jyothi Surekha Venna, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur, Women’s Compound Team Final -Gold

Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Mixed team compound -Gold

Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur, Women’s Team Recurve – Bronze

Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar, Men’s Team Recurve – Silver

Aditi Gopichand Swami, Women’s Compound Individual – Bronze

Jyothi Vennam, Women’s Compound Individual – Gold

Ojas Pravin Dotale, Men’s Compound Individual – Gold

Abhishek Verma, Men’s Compound Individual – Silver

Wrestling: 5 Bronze Medals

Sunil Kumar, greco-roman wrestling: Bronze

Antim Panghal, women’s wrestling -Bronze

Sonam, women’s wrestling – Bronze

Aman, men’s wrestling – Bronze

Kiran, women’s wrestling – Bronze

Sepaktakraw: 1 Bronze Medal

Indian Women’s Regu Team – Bronze

Bridge: 1 Silver medal

Indian Men’s Team – Silver

Hockey: 1 Gold medal

Indian Men’s Team – Gold

Kabaddi: 1 Gold Medal

Indian women’s Team – Gold