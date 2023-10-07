Asian Games 2023: Sports-wise list of medals India won

Hangzhou: Team India has already won 100 medals (25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze) at the Asian Games 2023. 7 more medals are assured – compound archery (3), kabaddi (2), men’s cricket (1) and badminton (1). All the finals in these events will happen on Saturday.
This is India’s biggest-ever medal haul at the Asian Games. This edition has also seen India’s biggest-ever gold medal haul at the Asian Games. India have won medals in Athletics, equestrian, shooting, cricket, tennis, and sailing among other sports.
Shooting: 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze Medals
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle team – Silver
Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle- Bronze
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men’s 10m air rifle team – Gold
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 10m air rifle – Bronze
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team – Bronze
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 25m Rifle 3 Positions Team – Silver
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Women’s 25m Pistol Team – Gold
Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Gold
Ashi Chouksey, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Bronze
Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet, Men’s Skeet Team – Bronze
Esha Singh, Women’s 25m Pistol Individual – Silver
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men’s Skeet Individual – Silver
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Gold
Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team – Gold
Palak, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual Final – Gold
Esha Singh, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual Final – Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final – Silver
Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event – Silver
Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman, Men’s Trap Team – Gold
Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak, Women’s Trap Team – Silver
Kynan Darius Chenai, Men’s Trap-50 Individual -Bronze
Rowing: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s lightweight double sculls – Silver
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men’s pair – Bronze
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men’s eight – Silver
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men’s four – Bronze
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men’s quadruple – Bronze
Cricket: 1 Gold Medal
Indian cricket team in Women’s T20 cricket – Gold
Sailing: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
Neha Thakur in Sailing, Women’s Dinghy ILCA4 – Silver
Eabad Ali in Sailing, Men’s Windsurfer RS:X – Bronze
Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Sailing ILCA7 – Bronze
Equestrian: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Medal
Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti in Team Dressage Equestrian – Gold
Anush Agarwalla, Equestrian Individual Dressage – Bronze
Wushu: 1 Silver Medal
Roshibina Devi in Women’s 60kg – Silver
Tennis: 1 Gold Medal, 1 Silver Medals
Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna, Mixed Doubles – Gold
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, Men’s Doubles – Silver
Squash: 2 Gold Medal, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu – Gold
Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna, Women’s Team Squash – Bronze
Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Mixed Doubles Squash – Bronze
Dipika Pallikal, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, Mixed Doubles- Gold
Saurav Ghosal, men’s singles- Silver
Athletics: 6 Gold Medals, 14 Silver Medals, 9 Bronze Medals
Kartik Kumar, Men’s 10000m – Silver
Gulveer Singh, Men’s 10000m – Bronze
Kiran Baliyan, Women’s Shot put – Bronze
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men’s Shout put – Gold
Avinash Sable, 3000m Men’s Steeplechase – Gold
Harmilan Bains, Women’s 1500m – Silver
Ajay Kumar Saroj, Men’s 1500m – Silver
Jinson Johnson, Men’s 1500m – Bronze
Murali Sreesankar, Long jump – Silver
Nandidi Agasara, Women’s Heptathlon – Bronze
Seema Punia, Women’s Discus Throw – Bronze
Jyothi Yarraji, Women’s 100m Hurdles – Silver
4x400m mixed relay – Silver
Ancy Sojan Edappilly, Women’s long jump- Silver
Parul Chaudhary, Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Silver
Priti Lamba, Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
Parul Chaudhary, Women’s 5000m- Gold
Annu Rani, Women’s Javelin Throw- Gold
Mohammed Afsal, Men’s 800m- Silver
Tejaswin Shankar, Men’s Decathlon- Silver
Vithya Ramraj, Women’s 400m Hurdles – Bronze
Praveen Chithravel, Men’s Triple Jump – Bronze
Ram Baboo and Manju Rani, Mixed Team 35km Race Walk – Bronze
Women’s 4x400m relay team:Silver
Avinash Sable, men’s 5000m:Silver
Harmilan Bains, women’s 800m: Silver
Neeraj Chopra, men’s javelin throw:Gold
Kishore Jena, men’s javelin throw:Silver
Men’s 4x400m relay team:Gold
Golf: 1 Silver Medal
Aditi Ashok, Women’s Individual Event – Silver
Boxing: 1 Silver, 4 Bronze Medals
Nikhat Zareen, Women’s 50kg Semi-final – Bronze
Preeti, Women’s 54kg semi-final – Bronze
Narender, Men’s Boxing +92kg – Bronze
Parveen Hooda, Women’s Boing 57kg – Bronze
Lovlina Borgohain, Women’s 75kg -Silver
Badminton: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medals
Men’s Team – Silver
Men’s Singles, HS Prannoy – Bronze
Roller Skating: 2 Bronze Medals
Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj, Women’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team – Bronze
Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikrant Ingale, Men’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team – Bronze
Table Tennis: 1 Bronze Medal
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Women’s Doubles Table Tennis -Bronze
Canoe: 1 Bronze Medal
Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m – Bronze
Archery: 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, Mixed Team Compound Final – Gold
Jyothi Surekha Venna, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur, Women’s Compound Team Final -Gold
Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Mixed team compound -Gold
Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur, Women’s Team Recurve – Bronze
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar, Men’s Team Recurve – Silver
Aditi Gopichand Swami, Women’s Compound Individual – Bronze
Jyothi Vennam, Women’s Compound Individual – Gold
Ojas Pravin Dotale, Men’s Compound Individual – Gold
Abhishek Verma, Men’s Compound Individual – Silver
Wrestling: 5 Bronze Medals
Sunil Kumar, greco-roman wrestling: Bronze
Antim Panghal, women’s wrestling -Bronze
Sonam, women’s wrestling – Bronze
Aman, men’s wrestling – Bronze
Kiran, women’s wrestling – Bronze
Sepaktakraw: 1 Bronze Medal
Indian Women’s Regu Team – Bronze
Bridge: 1 Silver medal
Indian Men’s Team – Silver
Hockey: 1 Gold medal
Indian Men’s Team – Gold
Kabaddi: 1 Gold Medal
Indian women’s Team – Gold
