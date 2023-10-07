CM of Andhra Pradesh meets with Amit shah, requests state issues be addressed

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and pleaded with him to look into the state’s outstanding problems, particularly the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Reddy brought up these concerns again during the 45-minute discussion at Shah’s house and urged him to take action in the best interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

A state government source told PTI that “the chief minister discussed with Amit Shahji all outstanding state issues.”

The unaddressed state issues have been brought up by the chief minister during his visits to Delhi.

One of the main topics discussed during the meeting was the reimbursement of the Rs 1,310 crore in arrears incurred by the state from its exchequer for the Polavaram project.

Additionally, he asked for the early release of Rs 17,144 crore rather than the Rs 12,912 crore intended for the first phase’s completion in order to undertake the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the affected residents of 36 colonies in accordance with the Lidar survey.

He further urged Shah to take decisive action to see that the Telangana government pays the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) the Rs 7,230 crore it owes for the electricity delivered between 2014 and 2017.