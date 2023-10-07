High Court Seeks Answers from Govts on Negative Film Reviews

The Kerala High Court has taken action in response to a petition seeking measures to address negative film reviews posted by online vloggers on the day of a film’s release. Justice Devan Ramachandran has initiated this action after receiving the petition from Mubeen Rauf, the director of ‘Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam.’ The court has appointed Advocate Shyam Padman as amicus curiae to assist in this matter.

According to the complainant, vloggers are posting negative reviews without even watching the films, causing detrimental impacts. Some vloggers are also alleged to be using threats of negative reviews unless they are paid by the film’s producers. Advocate CR Rakesh Sharma has represented the complainant.

Mubeen Rauf, the filmmaker behind ‘Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam,’ argues that it is unjust to write negative reviews of a film mere minutes after its release on social media. He believes that there should be restrictions to address this issue, emphasizing that filmmaking is a collaborative effort involving the dreams of many individuals.

In the past, film criticism held credibility and reliability, but now, anyone with a smartphone can potentially harm a film’s reputation. The complainant highlights the need for change in this landscape, emphasizing that negative reviews are often posted without actually viewing the film and that extortion attempts are becoming commonplace among vloggers before a film’s release. Consequently, the complainant has appealed to the High Court to establish guidelines and restrictions for film reviews on social media.