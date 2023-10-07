Highest-altitude wind farm in the Tibet autonomous region put into operation by China

China has commenced operations at the highest-altitude wind farm in the Tibet autonomous region, featuring 15 newly installed wind turbines.

These 15 turbines, each with individual capacities of up to 3.6 megawatts (MW) – setting a record for high-altitude wind farms in China – are anticipated to produce 200 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually. This output would be sufficient to supply power to approximately 10 percent of Tibet’s households, equivalent to 140,000 homes. However, it remains unclear whether the electricity generated at this wind farm will be transmitted to other provinces or used locally.

In 2021, upon the completion of the project’s first phase, China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission stated that the wind farm is expected to stimulate local economic and social development, enhance the region’s energy structure, and promote tourism around Zhegu Lake, all of which would contribute positively to the country’s rural revitalization.

One of the challenges faced by wind turbines in high-altitude regions is the reduced air density and velocity, which can significantly diminish their efficiency. To overcome this challenge, the length of the turbine blades was increased, resulting in a rotor diameter of 160 meters for these turbines, 20 meters more than similar units in other areas. Additionally, all blades and turbines are equipped with elastic coatings, UV and lightning-protection modules, and robust cables to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh weather conditions.

As of 2022, China, the world’s leading producer of renewable energy, derived 36.2 percent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources, according to the China Electricity Council’s report in July. Notably, 8.8 percent of China’s electricity supply is attributed to wind power, highlighting China’s leadership in the green energy sector.