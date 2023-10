Indian Railways extends operations of several special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Western Railway zone has decided to extend the operations of 8 pairs of special trains. The decision was taken considering the heavy rush of passengers during upcoming festival season.

Extended train services:

Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner weekly Special, which was initially scheduled until October 6, will now have an additional trip on October 13.

Train No. 04713 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus weekly Special, initially planned up to October 5, will have an additional trip on October 12.

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special, initially notified until October 2, will now operate an additional trip on October 9, 2023.

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, initially scheduled until October 1, 2023, will now have an extra trip on October 8.

Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special, which was initially planned until October 5, will operate an additional trip on October 12.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, previously scheduled until October 4, will have an additional trip on October 11.

Train No. 09211 Gandhigram – Botad Special, originally notified until September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09212 Botad – Gandhigram Special, previously scheduled until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09213 Botad – Dhrangadhra Special, initially planned until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09214 Dhrangadhra – Botad Special, initially scheduled until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09215 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Terminus Special, originally notified until October 30, has been extended until January 1, 2024.

Train No. 09216 Bhavnagar Terminus – Gandhigram Special, previously scheduled until October 29, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09530 Bhavnagar Terminus – Dhola Jn. Special, initially planned until October 29, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09529 Dhola Jn. – Bhavnagar Terminus Special, previously scheduled until October 30, has been extended until January 1, 2024.

Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special, originally notified until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special, initially planned until September 30, has been extended until December 31.