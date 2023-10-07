Miraculous Escape: Class 9 Student Survives Fall from Moving Bus in TVM

A heart-stopping incident unfolded in Pothencode when a young girl, a student of Class 9 at Karur Lakshmi Vilasam High School, narrowly escaped a catastrophic accident. The day had been proceeding as usual for Fathima, who had boarded a KSRTC bus for her journey home from school. However, at 4:15 p.m. that Friday, the unexpected occurred.

As the overcrowded bus was in motion, its front door abruptly swung open. Fathima, who had struggled to find a spot amidst the bustling passengers, found herself slipping off the moving bus and onto the road. The rear wheel of the bus came perilously close to her, a hair’s breadth away. Fortunately, despite the traumatic experience, she emerged without any severe injuries.

The harrowing incident transpired near the Vavarambalam bus stop, situated along the Pothencode-Mangalapuram road, merely 400 meters away from her school. Word of the mishap quickly reached her teachers, who rushed to the scene, alerted her parents, and arranged for her immediate medical attention. Remarkably, Fathima’s injuries were minimal.

According to the bus crew, Fathima had been standing near the door, and it appears that her school bag inadvertently caught on the door handle as she turned to purchase a ticket. In the unexpected twist of events, the door swung open, propelling her off the bus and onto the road.

The silver lining in this terrifying incident was that the bus had not been traveling at a high speed; it had been slowly picking up passengers from the bus stop. Nevertheless, this incident raises concerns among parents regarding the scarcity of buses during peak hours, which compels students to board overcrowded ones, jeopardizing their safety. With over 2,000 students attending the school, ensuring adequate transportation options is a pressing issue that needs attention.