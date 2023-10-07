Museum wholly dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and his thoughts opened in Houston, USA

A museum dedicated entirely to Mahatma Gandhi and his principles has been inaugurated in Houston, USA, marking the first such museum in North America. The museum, named the Eternal Gandhi Museum, is now open to the public, aiming to promote and preserve the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, often referred to as the apostle of peace.

While the museum officially opened its doors to the public on August 15, the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on October 2, coinciding with the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The exterior walls of the semi-circular museum feature depictions of various peace activists, including Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Betty Williams, and more. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi also stands in front of the museum.

Distinguished guests attending the opening ceremony on October 2 included Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Isaac Newton Farris Jr., the nephew of Martin Luther King, and several other dignitaries.

Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi emphasized the museum’s mission by stating, “EGMH will encourage humanity to get beyond hate, violence, and supremacy.” He added, “For a great many in the world, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. are symbols of dignity, peace, and equality.” The museum’s architectural design is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic twenty-four-spoke Chakra spinning wheel, which he used as a symbol during his quest for India’s independence from colonial rule.

The museum offers visitors insights into Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts and various chapters of his life, from his early years in India to his work as a lawyer in Africa and his later role as a leader in non-violent movements against British colonial rule in India.

With interactive and engaging exhibits, the visitor experience is divided into three sections: “His Journey,” “Our Journey,” and “My Journey.”

US Representative Al Green, who helped secure $3 million in community funding for the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston (EGMH), emphasized the significance of the museum, stating, “This museum and the great Mahatma’s philosophy are desperately needed in America today.”

Isaac Newton Farris Jr., nephew of Martin Luther King, also expressed his support, noting that Coretta Scott King, his aunt, established the Gandhi Room in the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center Hall building, where millions of tourists can view personal items belonging to Mahatma Gandhi.