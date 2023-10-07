Over 3,000 visitors stuck in Lachen, Lachung due to Sikkim flash floods

According to officials, all of the more than 3,000 visitors who were left trapped in Lachen and Lachung in Sikkim’s Mangan district after a flash flood ravaged the area are safe.

They said that despite repeated attempts, the weather, low-lying cloud cover, and poor visibility conditions in the Lachen and Lachung valley prevented the Indian Air Force from using Mi-17 helicopters for rescue and relief operations from Bagdogra as well as Chaten.

Damaged roads go to Lachung and Lachen. For the rescue teams to proceed, a different route via Dzongu to Chungthang is currently being opened.

In addition, Teesta Urja has made a chopper available to rescue visitors and provide supplies to the Chungthang region.

According to officials, a team from the ITBP has arrived and is currently providing relief and rescue in Chungthang.

Light to moderate rain is expected to fall in the majority of locations around the district over the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for the Mangan district.

For the following five days, Lachen and Lachung should expect a usually cloudy to gloomy sky, according to the IMD.

Teams from the NDRF and state authorities are working hard to rescue people in places like Singtam, Bardang, and Rangpo. Rescue teams, however, have not been able to reach North Sikkim’s upper reaches, including Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung.

Small teams of state agencies, led by top government officials, have hiked from Mangan to Chungthang, where they are assessing the damage and giving the state government crucial information.

On Saturday, additional rescue teams, including members of the India Reserve Battalion from Mangan, are their route to Chungthang.

The majority of the Teesta River flash flood hit Chungthang. Nearly 80% of the town of Chungthang has been damaged by flash flooding, according to rescue personnel that have already arrived there.

Early on Wednesday, a cloudburst above Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim caused the Teesta river to flash flood, killing 27 people, including 8 soldiers, and leaving 141 others unaccounted for.

In the scenic Himalayan state, 13 bridges were also washed away by the flash flood, which also caused more than 1,200 homes to be destroyed.