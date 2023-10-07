Philippines heightens alert at 42 commercial airports over ‘likely hoax’ bomb threat

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has elevated security measures at 42 commercial airports amid concerns of potential bomb threats inside commercial planes. CAAP confirmed that they were implementing immediate enhanced security protocols across all commercial airports while verifying the warnings received.

These warnings were reportedly communicated via email, indicating that the affected flights were en route to destinations such as Bicol, Cebu, Palawan, and Davao. The details of the email were shared in a CAAP memo dated October 4 but released to the media later. While the word “bomb” was not explicitly used in the email, it contained a concerning message suggesting that “an aeroplane will explode” at Manila’s international airport and cautioned vigilance regarding Cebu, Palawan, Bicol, and Davao as well.

At the time of reporting, it remained unclear when these threats were initially received. Nevertheless, the CAAP emphasized the implementation of immediate enhanced security measures while validating the provided information.

Transport Minister Jaime Bautista noted that K9 units and patrols had been dispatched to all terminals at Manila’s international airport, with close coordination among the country’s law enforcement agencies. Minister Bautista reassured the public that scheduled flights were expected to operate without disruption and emphasized the commitment to passenger safety and security.

Despite the heightened alert and security measures, the aviation police chief, Jack Wanky, expressed skepticism about the anonymous bomb threat, suggesting that it was “most likely a hoax.” He noted that the threat was received around 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday and stated that there had been no unusual incidents or disruptions to airport operations, which were proceeding as usual.

In summary, the Philippines has intensified security at its commercial airports following unverified bomb threat warnings delivered via email. While authorities are taking the threats seriously and implementing enhanced security measures, aviation police consider it likely that the threats are a hoax and emphasize that airport operations remain unaffected.