Strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck western Afghanistan on Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the the epicenter of the earthquake was 40 kilometres northwest of the city of Heart. The earthquake was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

In June last year, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Paktika province in the country. More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands were made homeless in that earthquake. It was the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.