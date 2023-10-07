DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hits Papua New Guinea

Oct 7, 2023, 04:25 pm IST

Port Moresby:  A strong earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Papua New Guinea’s eastern region on Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a depth of 53 kilometres.  The epicentre of the earthquake was  56.6 kilometres southeast of the town of Madang.

Papua New Guinea is located on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire. The  Pacific’s Ring of Fire is  one of the most seismic  active areas in the world. More than 90% of earthquakes that occur in the globe strikes here.  It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater each year. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.

 

