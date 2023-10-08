10 people die in firework factory fire near Bengaluru

Tragedy struck in Attibele, a location just over 30 kilometers from Bengaluru, as a devastating fire erupted at a firecracker storage facility, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives. The incident unfolded on a Saturday evening when a fire accidentally broke out during the unloading of fireworks from a vehicle into the storage facility at approximately 4:30 pm, as reported.

Reports suggest that around 20 workers were present inside the godown when the fire started, and regrettably, the owner of the firecracker unit was among those who sustained severe burns. The blaze also consumed four vehicles parked near the godown’s entrance.

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi conveyed, “Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out. We have recovered six charred bodies from the spot. Search operations are still underway to ascertain if any more employees are still trapped inside the gutted shop.” The authorities mobilized five fire engines to control the fire, which is now contained.

This unfortunate incident had an additional economic impact, as the godown housed firecrackers worth several lakhs, intended for the upcoming Deepavali festival.