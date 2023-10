Asian Games 2023: Final list of Indian gold medal winners

New Delhi: Team India has won 107 medal in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. This include 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This was the first time ever that India touched the 100-medal mark. India  has also become the fourth country to reach 100 medals in a single edition of the Games.

India is one of the 7 countries that have participated in all editions of the Asian Games since its inception in 1951 along with Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Full List Of All Indian Gold Medal Winners at the Asian Games 2023:

1. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team: The side not only won the gold medal but also put up a ‘world record’ performance. The triumvirate of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 on the second day of the medal events. With a cumulative score of 1893.7 points, they broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

2. Indian Women’s Cricket Team: The side was always primed to do well at the Asian Games 2023 considering their dominant performances in recent past. Though regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the first two matches of the Asian Games 2023, it was no hindrance in India enteering the fina. In the title clash India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

3. Equestrian, Team Dressage: This was a gold medal that was 41 years in the waiting, after the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned Inda a gold medal in the spot with a superb show. They claimed top podium spot with a score of 209.205.

4. Equestrian, Indiviual Dressage: Anush Agarwalla secured another medal in the Equestrian event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 28. He bagged a bronze medal in Dressage Individual Intermediate, which is also the first individual medal for India in Equestrian.

5. Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Team: The star trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan brought cheers again at the shooting range by clinching the top spot in Women’s 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

6. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. The previous record was 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, set in Baku this year.

7. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team: Continuing the shooters’ tremendous success at the Asian Games 2023, the star team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men’s 10m Team event.

8. Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: Indian trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched gold medal, the country’s 5th in shooting in Asian Games 2023, in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event with a World Record effort. Their overall score stood at 1769, 8 more than the previous mark set by USA.

9. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual: India’s Palak claimed top spot in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual final, defeating fellow Indian Esha Singh for the numero uno position. With her score of 242.1 while Esha came second with a score of 239.7.

10. Tennis, Mixed Doubles: India’s Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale defeated En-shuo Liang/Tsung-hao Huang to win tennis mixed doubles gold at Asian Games 2023. The Indian pair came from a set down win the match 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

11. Squash, Men’s Team: Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal and Mahesh Mangaonkar helped India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the summit clash. Harinderpal Singh Sandhu was also in the team but didn’t play the final.

12. Shooting, Men’s Trap Team: India’s men’s trap team of Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman won gold medal. They registered the Asian Games record score of 361, where Kuwait finished with silver while hosts China settled for Bronze.

13. Athletics, Men’s Shot Put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor threw shot put to a distance of 20:36m and clinches the gold medal in men’s shot put event. Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Daouda finished second with with a throw of 20.18.

14. Athletics, 3000m Men’s Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable won the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase. He registered the Asian Games record timing of 8:19:50s.

15. Athletics, Women’s 5000m: Parul Chaudhary won gold medal with a time of 15:14.75.

16. Athletics, Javelin Throw:Annu Rani won gold medal with a best throw of 62.92m. She achieved her season-best throw.

17. Archery, Mixed Doubles:India’s Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched archery’s first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, beating Korean pair 159-158 in the final.

18. Athletics, Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra prevailed in an intense and stirring duel with compatriot Kishore Jena to successfully defend his gold medal

19. Athletics, Men’s 4x400m relay team: The quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh broke the national record to clinch India’s 18th gold in the Asian Games

20. Archery, Women’s Compound Team: The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched gold medal as India defeated Chinese Taipei in the Women’s Compound Archery final. India won 230-229.

21. Squash, Mixed Doubles: The duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu beat Malaysia 2-0 in the mixed doubles final to earn first-ever gold medal in the event at Asian Games.

22. Hockey, men’s team: India defeated defending champions Japan 5-1 to win the men’s hockey gold medal at Hangzhou and qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

23. Archery, Women’s Compound Individual: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam got the better of an archer from South Korea to claim the gold medal in women’s compound archery final.

24: Ojas Pravin Deotale, Men’s Compound Individual: Beating compatriot Abhishek Verma in the final, India’s Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched the gold medal as the country secured a 1-2 finish in the final.

25: Women’s Kabaddi: Beating Chinese Taipei by the narrowest of margins, India clinched gold medal in the women’s kabaddi final to take the overall medal tally to 100.

26: Men’s Kabaddi: The Indian men’s kabaddi team emerged victorious after an hour of arguments to reclaim its Asian Games title, beating defending champions Iran 33-29 in a controversial final, which was temporarily suspended.

27: Badminton, Men’s Doubles: Star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty earned India’s first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games with a straight-game win over South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in Hangzhou.

28. Men’s Cricket: The Indian men’s cricket team clinched the gold medal on its Asian Games debut after their final against Afghanistan was called off due to rain, and the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was adjudged winners by virtue of being seeded higher in the continental showpiece.