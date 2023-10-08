Asian Games 2023: Final sport-wise list of medals India won

New Delhi: Team India has won 107 medal in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. This include 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This was the first time ever that India touched the 100-medal mark. India has also become the fourth country to reach 100 medals in a single edition of the Games.

India is one of the 7 countries that have participated in all editions of the Asian Games since its inception in 1951 along with Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Full list of medal winners:

Shooting: 22 Medals – 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle team – Silver

Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle- Bronze

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men’s 10m air rifle team – Gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 10m air rifle – Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team – Bronze

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 25m Rifle 3 Positions Team – Silver

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Women’s 25m Pistol Team – Gold

Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Gold

Ashi Chouksey, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Bronze

Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet, Men’s Skeet Team – Bronze

Esha Singh, Women’s 25m Pistol Individual – Silver

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men’s Skeet Individual – Silver

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Gold

Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team – Gold

Palak, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual Final – Gold

Esha Singh, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual Final – Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final – Silver

Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event – Silver

Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman, Men’s Trap Team – Gold

Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak, Women’s Trap Team – Silver

Kynan Darius Chenai, Men’s Trap-50 Individual -Bronze

Rowing: 5 Medals – 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s lightweight double sculls – Silver

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men’s pair – Bronze

Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men’s eight – Silver

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men’s four – Bronze

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men’s quadruple – Bronze

Cricket: 2 Gold Medals

Indian cricket team in women’s T20I cricket – Gold

Indian cricket team in men’s T20I cricket- Gold

Sailing: 3 Medals – 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Neha Thakur in Sailing, Women’s Dinghy ILCA4 – Silver

Eabad Ali in Sailing, Men’s Windsurfer RS:X – Bronze

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Sailing ILCA7 – Bronze

Equestrian: 2 Medals – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti in Team Dressage Equestrian – Gold

Anush Agarwalla, Equestrian Individual Dressage – Bronze

Wushu: 1 Silver Medal

Roshibina Devi in Women’s 60kg – Silver

Tennis: 2 Medals – 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna, Mixed Doubles – Gold

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, Men’s Doubles – Silver

Squash: 5 Medals – 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu – Gold

Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna, Women’s Team Squash – Bronze

Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Mixed Doubles Squash – Bronze

Dipika Pallikal, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, Mixed Doubles- Gold

Saurav Ghosal, men’s singles- Silver

Athletics: 29 Medals – 6 Gold, 14 Silver, 9 Bronze

Kartik Kumar, Men’s 10000m – Silver

Gulveer Singh, Men’s 10000m – Bronze

Kiran Baliyan, Women’s Shot put – Bronze

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men’s Shout put – Gold

Avinash Sable, 3000m Men’s Steeplechase – Gold

Harmilan Bains, Women’s 1500m – Silver

Ajay Kumar Saroj, Men’s 1500m – Silver

Jinson Johnson, Men’s 1500m – Bronze

Murali Sreesankar, Long jump – Silver

Nandidi Agasara, Women’s Heptathlon – Bronze

Seema Punia, Women’s Discus Throw – Bronze

Jyothi Yarraji, Women’s 100m Hurdles – Silver

4x400m mixed relay – Silver

Ancy Sojan Edappilly, Women’s long jump- Silver

Parul Chaudhary, Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Silver

Priti Lamba, Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze

Parul Chaudhary, Women’s 5000m- Gold

Annu Rani, Women’s Javelin Throw- Gold

Mohammed Afsal, Men’s 800m- Silver

Tejaswin Shankar, Men’s Decathlon- Silver

Vithya Ramraj, Women’s 400m Hurdles – Bronze

Praveen Chithravel, Men’s Triple Jump – Bronze

Ram Baboo and Manju Rani, Mixed Team 35km Race Walk – Bronze

Women’s 4x400m relay team:Silver

Avinash Sable, men’s 5000m: Silver

Harmilan Bains, women’s 800m: Silver

Neeraj Chopra, men’s javelin throw:Gold

Kishore Jena, men’s javelin throw:Silver

Men’s 4x400m relay team:Gold

Golf: 1 Silver Medal

Aditi Ashok, Women’s Individual Event – Silver

Boxing: 5 Medals – 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Nikhat Zareen, Women’s 50kg Semi-final – Bronze

Preeti, Women’s 54kg semi-final – Bronze

Narender, Men’s Boxing +92kg – Bronze

Parveen Hooda, Women’s Boing 57kg – Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain, Women’s 75kg -Silver

Badminton: 3 Medals – 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Men’s Team – Silver

Men’s Singles, HS Prannoy – Bronze

Men’s Doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty -Gold

Roller Skating: 2 Bronze Medals

Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj, Women’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team – Bronze

Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikrant Ingale, Men’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team – Bronze

Table Tennis: 1 Bronze Medal

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Women’s Doubles Table Tennis -Bronze

Canoe: 1 Bronze Medal

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m – Bronze

Archery: 9 Medals – 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, Mixed Team Compound Final – Gold

Jyothi Surekha Venna, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur, Women’s Compound Team Final -Gold

Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Mixed team compound – Gold

Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur, Women’s Team Recurve – Bronze

Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar, Men’s Team Recurve – Silver

Aditi Gopichand Swami, Women’s Compound Individual – Bronze

Jyothi Vennam, Women’s Compound Individual – Gold

Ojas Pravin Dotale, Men’s Compound Individual – Gold

Abhishek Verma, Men’s Compound Individual – Silver

Wrestling: 6 Medals – 1 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals

Sunil Kumar, greco-roman wrestling – Bronze

Antim Panghal, women’s wrestling – Bronze

Sonam, women’s wrestling – Bronze

Aman, men’s wrestling – Bronze

Kiran, women’s wrestling – Bronze

Deepak Punia, men’s wrestling – Silver

Sepaktakraw: 1 Bronze Medal

Indian Women’s Regu Team – Bronze

Bridge: 1 Silver medal

Indian Men’s Team – Silver

Hockey: 2 Medals – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Indian Men’s Team – Gold

Indian Women’s Team -Bronze

Kabaddi: 2 Gold Medals

Indian women’s Team – Gold

Indian men’s team- Gold