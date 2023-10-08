Bengaluru cracker shop fire casualties increase, now totaling 14 victims

The tragic incident at a cracker shop near Bengaluru has resulted in a higher death toll of 14 people, with two individuals succumbing to their injuries on Sunday while receiving treatment. On Saturday, 12 individuals lost their lives in the fire at the shop-cum-godown in Attibele, Anekal Taluk. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the site and pledged a compensation of Rs five lakh for each of the deceased. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, and efforts are ongoing to identify the victims.

The incident unfolded at around 3:30 pm as firecracker cartons were being unloaded from a transport vehicle, causing a devastating fire. Firefighters dispatched over nine fire tenders to bring the blaze under control. The shop owner had been stockpiling the crackers for Navaratri and Deepavali. The location of the tragedy is situated just a few kilometers from the Tamil Nadu border, and most of the victims hailed from Tamil Nadu districts. The godown owner has also been injured, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged cash relief of Rs 3 lakh for each of the victims. Additionally, he has assigned cabinet ministers to oversee the treatment of the injured and facilitate their transfer to Tamil Nadu, as needed. The grievously injured will receive Rs one lakh in compensation, while those with minor injuries will receive Rs 50,000.