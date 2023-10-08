Death count from powerful quake in western Afghanistan nears 120

The death toll resulting from a powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck western Afghanistan on Saturday has increased to approximately 120, according to disaster relief authorities. Additionally, over 1,000 individuals are receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the quake. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was located 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, the largest city in the region. Following the initial quake, eight aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 6.3 were observed.

Mosa Ashari, the head of disaster management in Herat province, confirmed that more than 1,000 women, children, and elderly citizens had been recorded as injured, while around 120 people lost their lives. As the quakes began, residents of Herat fled from buildings around 11:00 am. Disaster management authorities anticipated a significant increase in the death toll, with certain areas experiencing total building collapses and individuals trapped beneath rubble. According to a preliminary estimate from the USGS, hundreds of fatalities were likely, and the extent of the disaster could be extensive, potentially necessitating a regional or national response.

The initial quake was originally reported by the USGS as having a magnitude of 6.2 and a shallow depth of just 14 kilometers. The situation remains critical as rescue and relief efforts are mobilized to reach the affected areas.