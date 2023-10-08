Death toll from Sudan’s six-month war hit more than 9,000

An assault by paramilitary forces on Jabal Awliya, located to the south of Khartoum, resulted in the deaths of at least ten individuals on Saturday, as reported by activists. This incident adds to the mounting casualties in Sudan’s six-month-long conflict, which has now claimed over 9,000 lives.

According to the local “resistance committee,” bombs struck homes belonging to civilians in the small town situated around 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Khartoum. These volunteer groups, like the one in Jabal Awliya, have emerged across Sudan, previously organizing pro-democracy protests. Since the outbreak of the war between the army and paramilitary forces on April 15, these committees have been assisting individuals affected by the conflict.

In the most recent attack on regions that had previously been spared the clashes between Sudan’s rival military factions, the committee in Jabal Awliya reported that paramilitary forces used “heavy artillery” against the town.

The conflict has predominantly unfolded in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, pitting army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

By October, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project (ACLED) had documented “over 9,000 fatalities.” ACLED emphasized that its estimates are conservative. Alongside the staggering loss of life, the conflict has internally displaced nearly 4.3 million individuals within Sudan, with an additional 1.2 million seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

Recent weeks have witnessed an expansion of violence to the south, endangering the precarious security of more than 366,000 individuals who have sought sanctuary in Al Jazira state, located just to the south of the capital.

Eyewitnesses have reported that RSF forces have set up checkpoints along the road between Khartoum and the capital of Al Jazira state, Wad Madani, which is situated 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of Khartoum.