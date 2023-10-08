Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 Bollywood hit film Khosla Ka Ghosla! is gearing up for a regional makeover

Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 Bollywood blockbuster, “Khosla Ka Ghosla!” is in the process of receiving regional adaptations. This announcement was made during the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Contents and Film Market event, as reported by Variety.

The original Hindi film, written by Jaideep Sahni, narrated the tale of Khosla (played by Anupam Kher), a retired middle-class man in Delhi, who embarks on a mission to reclaim his land from a deceitful property dealer. He seeks assistance from his sons and their friends. However, his aspirations are shattered when a cunning and unscrupulous land grabber named Kishan Khurana (portrayed by Boman Irani) fraudulently acquires the land.

The movie featured a talented ensemble cast, including Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, Vinay Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey, among others. It received critical acclaim, lauded for its performances, screenplay, and overall entertainment value. It also earned multiple awards and remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

Regional adaptations of this beloved classic are in the works, including a Kannada version directed by Adarsh Eshwarappa, a Telugu adaptation helmed by Vinod Anantoju, and a Marathi remake directed by Kedar Shinde.

Savita Raj Hiremath, the producer of the original film, explained the rationale behind this decision, highlighting its relatability to a broad Indian audience due to prevalent property fraud issues. She expressed the hope that these remakes would address this concern while simultaneously entertaining and engaging viewers.

In her statement to Variety, she remarked, “To most Indians, building a home in a lifetime is like a dream come true. It is relatable to a pan-Indian audience as property fraud is paramount and witnessed in large measure. Thus the remakes of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ will be apt as there is a need to address the issue, entertain, and monetize the creative rendition.”