Florida family to spend time behind bars for their scheme of selling bleach as a COVID-19 cure from a fake church

A father from Florida and his three sons are facing prison sentences after being found guilty of fraud charges related to their elaborate scheme involving the sale of bleach as a cure for COVID-19 through a counterfeit church. Mark Grenon, aged 66, and his 36-year-old son Joseph Grenon initially fled to Colombia when federal charges were first filed against them. However, they were eventually brought back to the United States and received the maximum sentence of five years in prison, following an agreement between the US and Colombia.

Meanwhile, Mark Grenon’s two other sons, Jonathan Grenon, aged 37, and Jordan Grenon, aged 29, received harsher sentences, each being sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. Their charges included defrauding the United States by distributing an unapproved and misbranded drug, according to the New York Post.

As part of their punishment, all four individuals were ordered to pay nearly $2,000 in restitution. During the sentencing hearing, Assistant US Attorney Michael Homer emphasized that the defendants had preyed on vulnerable populations.

Jonathan Grenon, a father of five, made a plea during the trial, requesting release to be with his family, claiming he had lost everything. His brothers expressed similar sentiments, but their requests were denied.

The fraudulent scheme orchestrated by the Grenon family revolved around the sale of “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS), a chemical solution that, when ingested orally, would essentially turn into bleach. Although MMS is typically used for industrial purposes such as water treatment and textile bleaching, the Grenons falsely claimed that it could treat, prevent, and cure COVID-19, despite the FDA never approving it for such use.

To circumvent government regulations concerning MMS, the Grenon family operated under the guise of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, a fictitious religious institution they had established. This church served as a cover for their fraudulent activities.