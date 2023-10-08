Foundation stone for Bhubaneswar’s Rs 5,900-crore metro to be laid on January 1

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to inaugurate the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Bhubaneswar metro rail project on January 1, 2024. Patnaik has given his approval to the detailed project report (DPR), which comes with a budget exceeding Rs 5,900 crore. Notably, the state government will entirely finance this project.

The construction of the Bhubaneswar metro, a significant undertaking for Odisha, is set to commence shortly with a projected completion timeline of 48 months. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on public transportation in the city and foster its economic growth. The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation, a fully state-owned entity, has been established under the Companies Act and is now operational. Additionally, a high-level committee has been formed to oversee the swift engagement of an executing agency for this project. The metro rail route will encompass an elevated structure with 20 stations, spanning from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar airport.