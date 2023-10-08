Genes  can determine the happiness of a marriage, says study

A research study has revealed one’s genes determine happiness in marital life. The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Mostly people fall in love for many reasons -similar interests, physical attraction and shared values among them. The new research study showed that if they marry and stay together, their long-term happiness may depend on their individual genes or those of their spouse. As per the study, the genes affects oxytocin, a hormone that plays a role in social bonding.

‘This study shows that how we feel in our close relationships is influenced by more than just our shared experiences with our partners over time. In marriage, people are also influenced by their own and their partner’s genetic predispositions,’ said lead author Joan Monin, Associate Professor at the Yale School of Public Health.

The researchers studied 178 married couples aged between 37 to 90 years. Each participant completed a survey about their feelings of marital security and satisfaction. Each participant also provided a saliva sample for genotyping.

The study revealed that when at least one partner had a genetic variation known as the GG genotype within the oxytocin gene receptor, the couple reported significantly greater marital satisfaction and feelings of security within their marriage. Such couples had greater satisfaction compared with other couples who had different genotypes.

People with the GG genotype reported less anxious attachment in their marriage, which also benefited their relationship. Anxious attachment is a type of relationship insecurity that develops from past experiences with close family members and partners over the life course, and is associated with diminished self-worth, high rejection sensitivity, and approval-seeking behaviour.