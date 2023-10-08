Govt considers honorary officer position for boxing legend Mary Kom in Territorial Army

The Indian Army is considering granting an honorary officer position to Mary Kom, a renowned Indian Olympian and former world champion boxer. If approved, she will become an honorary officer in the Territorial Army (TA), with discussions currently underway about this proposal. The TA has previously bestowed honorary ranks on distinguished individuals from various fields, including sports, with notable figures like Kapil Dev, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Abhinav Bindra holding the rank of honorary lieutenant colonels in the TA. Celebrities in these roles often help enhance the image of the Territorial Army and support national causes when they engage with troops during their unit visits.

The Territorial Army, which is evolving into a gender-neutral force, consists of 60 units and has integrated 14 women officers into its ranks since 2019. Each TA unit typically comprises a few regular officers and soldiers from the Indian Army, with key roles such as commanding officer, second-in-command (2IC), and adjutant filled by these officers. In addition, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 15 Other Ranks (OR) from the Indian Army are part of each unit, which, in turn, consists of six companies, each comprising 100 soldiers. This development reflects the Territorial Army’s commitment to embracing diversity and expanding its capabilities.