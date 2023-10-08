Hamas Attack: Death Toll Hits 250; Air India Halts Flights to Israel

Air India made the decision to suspend its services from India to Israel, citing grave security concerns, amid the ongoing Palestinian attack on Israel. The situation had escalated dramatically as gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas unleashed a devastating rampage through Israeli towns. The result was a staggering death toll, with at least 250 Israelis losing their lives, marking one of the deadliest days of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war five decades ago.

The response from Israel was swift and brutal, leading to over 230 casualties in Gaza during one of its most devastating days of retaliatory strikes. The conflict showed no signs of abating as fighting continued well into the night.

“We will take mighty vengeance for this wicked day,” vowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, denouncing Hamas’s actions as “a cruel and wicked war” with a heavy toll on innocent civilians. He emphasized the enemy’s ruthless nature, targeting mothers, children, and even the elderly.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh issued a grim forecast, indicating that the assault that began in Gaza would soon extend to the West Bank and Jerusalem. In his speech, Haniyeh raised concerns about the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Gaza blockade, and Israeli normalization with regional countries, highlighting decades of Palestinian suffering.

The streets of southern Israel bore witness to the horrors of the conflict, with Israeli civilians and terrorists alike lying lifeless amidst the wreckage. Terrified Israelis, trapped in safe rooms, shared their harrowing experiences on live television. Esther Borochov, a survivor of an attack during a dance rave party, recounted her ordeal, including playing dead to escape.

Senior military officers were among those killed in the intense fighting, according to the Israeli military. By the early hours of the morning, Israeli troops were still clashing with Hamas fighters in some parts of southern Israel, and the situation remained volatile.

The Israeli government took drastic measures, including cutting off electricity and fuel supplies to Gaza, in an effort to cripple the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The conflict left Gaza in chaos, with crumbling hospitals, severe medical supply shortages, and widespread devastation.

In the midst of this turmoil, the city of Gaza plunged into darkness as Israel cut off power, leaving the region in a state of despair and uncertainty.