In connection with Bengal explosives seizure case, investigating agency files more charges

In connection with the seizure of a sizable cache of electric detonators and explosives from West Bengal’s Birbhum district by the state’s Special Task Force (STF) in 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a second supplemental chargesheet against two individuals. Police had found 81,000 detonators and other explosives throughout Bengal at the time.

Manoj Ghosh and Islam Chowdhury, both from West Bengal, have been identified as the two accused included in the chargesheet today. They have been accused of violating pertinent provisions of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substance Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As a result, nine people have already been identified in the case’s numerous chargesheets. On the main chargesheet and the first supplementary chargesheet, which were both submitted in April and June of this year, respectively, five accused people were listed.

According to NIA investigations, Manoj Ghosh illegally purchased explosives from another accused Rintu Sk for his illicit stone mining, including electric detonators, ammonium nitrate, and gelatine sticks. Ghosh put the lives and property of residents in jeopardy by keeping the explosives close to busy areas. Additionally, Ghosh was found to be in possession of illegal weapons and ammo.

Investigations further showed that Islam Chowdhury had connections to the accused Merajuddin Ali Khan and Mir Md Nuruzzaman and conspired with them to carry out the illegal supply of explosives. He also had knowledge of the illegal explosives industry.

Following the confiscation of electric detonators from a vehicle in the Mahammad Bazar Police Station region of Birbhum, the case was opened in September 2022. The driver, identified as Ashish Keora, was taken into custody after which searches resulted in the recovery of 1,625 kg of gelatin sticks, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, and an additional 2,525 electric detonators from an illegal godown. The documents that were found also revealed that a total of 204 Nonels (large electronic detonators), 4,99,222 electric detonators, and 86,700 kg of gelatin sticks had been illegally delivered to various illegal miners up to this point.