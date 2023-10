India’s medal tally in Asian Games from 1951 to 2023

New Delhi: Team India has won 107 medal in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. This include 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This was the first time ever that India touched the 100-medal mark. India has also become the fourth country to reach 100 medals in a single edition of the Games.

India is one of the 7 countries that have participated in all editions of the Asian Games since its inception in 1951 along with Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

A look at India’s medals tally at the Asian Games over the years –

1951 – 15 gold, 16 silver, 20 bronze – Total: 51

1954 – 5 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze – Total: 17

1958 – 5 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze – Total:13

1962 – 10 gold, 13 silver, 10 bronze – Total: 33

1966 – 7 gold, 3 silver, 11 bronze – Total: 21

1970 – 6 gold, 9 silver, 10 bronze – Total: 25

1974 – 4 gold, 12 silver, 12 bronze – Total: 28

1978 – 11 gold, 11 silver, 6 bronze – Total: 28

1982 – 13 gold, 19 silver, 25 bronze – Total: 57

1986 – 5 gold, 9 silver, 23 bronze – Total: 37

1990 – 1 gold, 8 silver, 14 bronze – Total: 23

1994 – 4 gold, 3 silver, 16 bronze – Total: 23

1998 – 7 gold, 11 silver, 17 bronze – Total: 35

2002 – 11 gold. 12 silver. 13 bronze – Total: 36

2006 – 10 gold, 17 silver, 26 bronze – Total: 53

2010 – 14 gold, 17 silver, 34 bronze – Total: 65

2014 – 11 gold, 10 silver, 36 bronze – Total: 57

2018 – 16 gold, 23 silver, 31 bronze – Total: 70

2023 – 28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze – Total: 107