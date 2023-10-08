Is In-Flight Drinking Riskier?

Indulging in a drink, whether it’s a glass of rum or any other alcoholic beverage, can make some people feel like they’re soaring above the clouds. But is there truth to the notion that drinking on an airplane amplifies the effects of alcohol? Does it truly make you feel more intoxicated than you would on solid ground?

Even if you partake in a drink post-takeoff or firmly planted on the earth, alcohol has a significant impact on the body’s ability to absorb oxygen into the bloodstream, reducing the oxygen supply. This effect intensifies during a flight, leading to feelings of fatigue, queasiness, and dizziness. Consequently, you may indeed appear more intoxicated in the air than you would on terra firma. It’s crucial for every passenger to exercise responsible drinking while onboard, as the combination of alcohol and flying can have a potent impact that might disrupt your travel plans. Those who choose to imbibe during the flight should be acutely aware of both the quantity and the type of alcohol they consume.

It takes the human body more than an hour to metabolize a single drink. Pairing your alcoholic beverage with a nutritious meal before or during your flight can mitigate its effects. Being mindful of your alcohol intake is essential to prevent disruptive behavior and potential embarrassment onboard.

So, how does alcohol affect your body? Unlike regular food, alcohol doesn’t undergo typical digestion. Instead, it enters the bloodstream, reaching virtually all internal organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, and lungs. The liver, in particular, bears the brunt of processing alcohol, filtering out the toxic substances it introduces. Because alcohol is detrimental to the body, the liver prioritizes its removal over glucose production, impacting blood sugar levels.

When significant quantities of alcohol are consumed, the digestive system is compromised, appetite is suppressed, and alcohol directly influences brain function and mood. This explains why individuals often experience mood swings, happiness, or newfound confidence after imbibing. It’s crucial to assess your own tolerance and condition before reaching for a drink onboard, as intoxication can sneak up on you without warning. After all, nobody wants to be the instigator of in-flight disturbances, do they?