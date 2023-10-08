Lamborghini to launch Revuelto in India: Details

Mumbai: Italian car maker, Lamborghini has decided to introduce its Revuelto in Indian markets. The new car will be launched as a replacement for the Aventador in the Indian market. The supercar will be offered at a price tag of Rs 8.9 crore (ex-showroom). The car is already sold out till 2026, which means the interested ones might have to wait for almost three years to own this.

Revuelto comes with a Y-shaped LED headlight setup, paired with the iconic similar style LED DRLs, sleek design, and a massive bonnet with the company logo on it. The sportscar also gets a 9.1-inch display for the passenger, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which is accompanied by an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen that supports all wireless car connect technology.

The Lamborghini Revuelto will feature a powerful 6.5-litre, V12 engine option that generates a max output of 813 bhp and 725Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with three electric motors and a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack, contributing to its overall power figures.