Low-intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Oct 8, 2023, 03:08 pm IST

Imphal: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Kangpokpi district of Manipur on October 8. According to the  National Centre for Seismology  (NCS), the earthquake struck  at a depth of 26 km.

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude  on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8. According to the  National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake  was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.

