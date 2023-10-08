Low-intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Imphal: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Kangpokpi district of Manipur on October 8. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 26 km.

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.