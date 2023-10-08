MLS Playoff Hopes Dashed: Messi & Miami Out

Lionel Messi’s inaugural Major League Soccer season concluded on a somber note as Inter Miami faced playoff elimination following a 1-0 home defeat to FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Argentine superstar, returning from injury, made a substitute appearance in the 55th minute, but Miami’s playoff hopes dimmed as Cincinnati secured the win with a goal from compatriot Alvaro Barreal. Despite two free-kick opportunities, Messi couldn’t find the target, prompting Miami head coach Gerardo Martino to remark, “I could see that he was lacking football (game time).”

With unfavorable results across the league, Messi’s team found themselves second to last in the Eastern Conference, trailing the last playoff spot by seven points with just two matches left. His limited playing time since September 3, due to injury and international duty with Argentina, had clearly affected the team’s performance. Miami had previously shone in the Leagues Cup in August when Messi guided them to victory, but without him, they faltered in the US Open Cup final against Houston and struggled in the league, winning only once in their last six MLS games.

Martino, who took charge just before Messi’s arrival, admitted, “Honestly, I expected the season to be exactly the opposite of what happened.” Despite the challenges, he highlighted the significance of their Leagues Cup triumph and noted, “From that point of view, we’re happy.” Miami’s remaining two games are against Charlotte, with the last one scheduled for October 21, leaving uncertainty regarding Messi’s involvement, especially with Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers on the horizon.

In a parallel development, DC United missed out on a playoff spot and announced the departure of their English manager, Wayne Rooney, following their final game, which they won 2-0 against New York City FC. Rooney commented, “It’s the right time,” regarding his exit, emphasizing his efforts to propel the club to the playoffs. Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Galaxy failed to make the playoffs after a 5-2 defeat to Minnesota United, and Austin’s post-season aspirations were dashed by a 4-2 loss to LAFC.

Lastly, US Open Cup champions Houston boosted their chances of securing a top-four finish and home-field advantage in the playoffs with a commanding 5-1 victory over Colorado, featuring a brace from Nelson Quinones.