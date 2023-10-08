Nissan launches Magnite Kuro edition: Details

Mumbai: The leading car manufacturer Nissan has launched the Magnite Kuro edition and the EZ-Shift AMT option. Interested customers now can pre-book the mid-size SUV from the company’s authorized showroom across the country or online through Nissan’s official webiste by giving a token amount of Rs 11,000. The vehicle has been introduced in the Indian market at the starting price of Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and goes up to 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top model.

The Kuro edition was developed in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to attract new customers during the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The four-wheeler is offered in Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition features a sleek design, an aggressive front profile, and black finish grilles, featuring the company’s logo on it. The Kuro edition also has roof rails, skid plates, door handles, and stylish alloy wheels, painted all black. It has a 360-degree camera, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all car connect technology including wireless Android, apple and AutoCarplay.

The Nissan unveiled the Magnite’s AMT transmission option, powered by the 1-litre petrol engine, generating the max output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.